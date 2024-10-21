NDTV World Summit: Shraddha Kapoor On Father Shakti Kapoor's Tenacity: "He Used To Visit Director's Houses Dressed As The Part He Wanted To Play"

Shraddha Kapoor, whose Stree 2 has become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time, spoke about box office success, her journey as an actress and her father Shakti Kapoor during the NDTV World Summit in Delhi on Monday. The 37-year-old actress shared that she always turns to her father for professional advice, having known his tenacity and grit while negotiating the film industry. "When people come up to me and say, "We are big fans of your father, it's another feeling altogether. My father didn't come from a film family. He has come from Delhi, it's his home. I have spent a large part of my childhood here," Shraddha reminisced.

Talking about Shakti Kapoor's passion for acting, Shraddha said, "He had no background. He studied in an acting school after he told his parents that he wanted to be an actor. My grandfather had a clothing shop. He asked him to work in a travel agency. But he followed his heart. He pursued his dream. From time to time, he inquires about my shoots. I ask him before I sign a film. I have tremendous respect for him. He's someone who made from the scratch. His stories are always inspiring."

Shraddha admitted that her father's journey motivated her, "My father would land up at specific directors' houses he wanted to work with even though the security was not letting him go up. He would dress up in the part he wanted to play and go to directors' houses to convince them. That's how he was cast. These kind of stories really motivate me to keep my head down. I am grateful to him for the opportunities I have got," she said.

Shraddha Kapoor delivered the biggest hit of this year, Stree 2, minting crores of money at the box office. She is known for her work in films like Aashiqui 2, ABCD 2, A Flying Jatt, Rock On 2, Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend.