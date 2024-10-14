Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Being In A Relationship: "Really Love Spending Time With My Partner"

Shraddha Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating screenplay writer Rahul Mody, talked about her relationship status in an interview with Cosmopolitan. Without taking any name, Shraddha confirmed that she's in a relationship. "I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together," said Shraddha. She added, "For instance, even with my school friends, if we don't meet, it affects my mood. Yesterday, we had a family lunch, which was so uplifting and invigorating, and the same goes for my relationship."

Shradhha Kapoor delivered the biggest hit of the year, Stree 2, which beat the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Is wedding on the card? On being asked about her wedding plans, the Stree actor said, "It is not a question of believing in marriage or not, but more a question about being the right person, and therefore being with the right person. And in case one feels they want to get married, then that's great. But if they feel like they don't want to get married, that's great too."

At the trailer launch event of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor was asked when she's getting married. Dressed in a red saree and sporting a long braid (cue - Stree reference), Shraddha Kapoor replied with a smile on her face, "Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi" (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like)." The audience got amused with her witty reply.

The dating rumours began after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were spotted together on several occasions last year. They also attended a friend's wedding in March. Earlier, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, "After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often."

The source added, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."