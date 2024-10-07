What Is Shraddha Kapoor's Name In <i>Stree 2</i>? Director Amar Kaushik Opens Up

Stree 2 became a blockbuster and one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. But the one question everyone has is, what is the name of Shraddha Kapoor's character in the movie? Director Amar Kaushik has opened up on the various fan theories surrounding the movie and Shraddha's character. While talking to the YouTube channel, Men of Culture, Amar Kaushik said, "Naam jo hai uska vo ek badi mystery hai. I think tumlogo ko kaafi samay rukna padega uske liye. (Her name is a huge mystery. I think everyone will have to wait longer for that to be revealed.)"

There are several theories that Shraddha's name in the movie might be Munni, referring to the director's other horror-comedy movie Munjya which featured Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma. But Kaushik rubbished the logic and said that is not true.

He revealed that while they were filming for Stree 2, he had told Shraddha a name that she whispered to her co-actor Rajkummar Rao at the end of the movie. So the reaction that Rao gave was genuine and correct. In the franchise, Rajkummar Rao was unaware of Shraddha's name till the end of Stree 2. The movie ended on a cliffhanger, suggesting that fans can eagerly expect a third movie in the franchise.

Along with Rajkummar and Shraddha, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar in special appearances. The film completed 50 days of running and has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the box office, leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.