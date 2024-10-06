Shraddha Kapoor Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple To Celebrate <i>Stree 2's</i> 50-Day Run In Theatres

Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll. After Stree 2 minting crores of money at the box office, the actress paid a visit to the Sai Baba Mandir in Shirdi in Mumbai recently to celebrate the film's 50-day run in theatres. Dressed in a yellow salwar suit, the actress looked vibrant. She can be seen offering prayers with folded hands. Shraddha shared pictures from the temple on her Instagram stories. She wrote "Om Sai Ram' on one picture. The Instagram handle of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi also shared pictures of Shraddha Kapoor visiting the place. She was welcomed at the temple by the staff members. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 is now on top as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. After 34 days of its release, the movie has earned over ₹586 crore domestically, leaving behind the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹582.31 crore). Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the happy news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the ₹ 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 586 cr." The movie crossed Rs 600 crore mark after 50 days of its release.

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The franchise is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. In Stree 2, the winning ensemble cast of the first part reprised their roles and they won hearts of the millions one more time.