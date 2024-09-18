Viral: <i>Stree 2</i> Is Now The Highest Grossing Hindi Film In India

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 is now on top as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. After 34 days of its release, the movie has earned over ₹586 crore domestically, leaving behind the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹582.31 crore). Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the happy news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the ₹ 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 586 cr.”

#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the ₹ 600 cr Club.



[Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 586 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/b5KtiIuZYZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2024

Sree 2's production house Maddock Films also confirmed the news by sharing a special poster. The note attached to the post read, “Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya... Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!! Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad. [Stree proved it. The film has become India's highest-grossing Hindi film of all time! We thank all fans for creating this history with us]. Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully... theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain! [Come to thetares, let's make some new records].”

Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya... Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!! ????



Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad... ????



Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully... theatre aao, kuch aur naye… pic.twitter.com/FKEK5YZ9IS — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) September 18, 2024

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao talked about the overwhelming box office numbers of Stree 2. In an interview with News18, the actor said, “We were sure that the film would get lot of love because of the love that Stree 1 got. There's a big fan-following for Stree, including me. I am a huge fan of Stree myself. But these numbers are way above our expectations. We are glad and super elated. There's a lot of gratitude that this is happening with a film like Stree, because it is content-driven film.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2's cast also includes Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have special appearances in the movie. Stree 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 horror comedy Stree and a new entry in Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe. Other films in the universe include Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.