Shah Rukh Khan Visits Hospital To Meet New Mom Deepika Padukone And Her Baby Girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child on September 8. To meet the newborn baby girl, Shah Rukh Khan made a special visit to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. A video making rounds on the internet shows the superstar's white Rolls Royce arriving at the hospital. Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in SRK's Om Shanti Om. Since then, they have shared the screen in several films, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. Check out the video shared by a paparazzi page below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their little munchkin by sharing an Instagram post. Their post read, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024 Deepika & Ranveer.”

According to a report by News 18, Deepika Padukone will be on maternity leave till March 2025. A source told the portal, "Her (Deepika's) maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she'll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas."

Last year, Ranveer Singh manifested having a daughter. During his appearance on the TV show The Big Picture, the actor said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaaye. [As you all know, I am married and we might have children in the next two or three years. Your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such an adorable baby. I look at her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this, and my life will be set.']”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018 in Italy. The couple have worked together in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83 and Finding Fanny.