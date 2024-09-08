ICYMI: Ranveer Singh Manifested Having A Daughter - "Wanted A Baby Like Deepika Padukone"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child - a baby girl - on Sunday morning. The couple, who first crossed paths on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2018 after dating for nearly five years. ICYMI: Ranveer once manifested becoming a proud parent to a baby girl.

In 2023, during an appearance on the TV show The Big Picture, he expressed his desire for a daughter, saying, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaaye (As you all know, I am married and we might have children in the next two or three years. Your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such an adorable baby. I look at her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this, and my life will be set.'")

Deepika Padukone was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Saturday evening, just before giving birth to their daughter the following day. The couple announced the birth of their first child through a social media post. They shared a joint post with a note that simply read. "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD. She is set to appear in Singham Again, which is scheduled for release during Diwali.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.