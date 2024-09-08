Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Welcome First Child, A Baby Girl. See Announcement Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the new parents in town. The couple announced the birth of their first child - a baby girl on Sunday through a social media post. The couple shared a joint post with a note that simply read. "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." The couple, who began their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and married in 2018, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

According to News 18, the actress will be on maternity leave till March 2025. A source close to the development told the portal, "Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter of their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. At present, Deepika is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work."

The source added, "Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she'll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also gearing up to relocate to a new luxury apartment in Bandra, which is positioned adjacent to Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat. A viral video showed that the building is progressing towards completion. The new apartment is an opulent, sea-facing quadruple-level unit next to Mannat. Deepika and Ranveer are expected to move into their new home upon its finalisation.

The latest video update shows the apartment nearing its final stages. According to Money Control, the couple's residence will span floors 16 through 19, offering a generous 11,266 square feet of living space and an additional 1,300 square feet of private terrace. The building, still under construction, is situated just a short distance from Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, boasting impressive views of the sea and the Bandstand promenade.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD. She is set to appear in Singham Again, which is scheduled for release during Diwali.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.