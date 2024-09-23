<i>Stree 2</i> Becomes The Most Profitable Film Of Bollywood, Earns ₹577 Crore Against The Cost Of Just ₹60 Crore

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has spent more than a month in theatres and is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. The film broke all records and became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Now, Stree 2 has achieved another milestone and has become the most profitable project in Bollywood. The film was made on a budget of around ₹60 crore but has crossed the mark of ₹577 crore in earnings in India, reported Sacnilk. Based on these figures, Stree 2's return on investment is estimated to be around ₹510 crore. It would seem from this that the Maddock Films production earned about nine times its budget in ticket sales only.

With this, Stree 2's return on investment has outperformed movies like Munjya, which was also produced by Maddock Films. Munjya had earned about ₹108 crore on an approximate budget of ₹30 crore, reported Business Today. Stree 2 also yielded a higher return on investment than Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. With a ₹100 crore budget, Animal earned a total of ₹556.36 crore in revenue, the report added.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Stree 2 has finally entered the ₹600 crore club in India, becoming the first Hindi film ever to do so. In a note shared on X, he wrote, “IT'S 600 PAAR... Stree 2 creates HISTORY as the first Hindi film to achieve this milestone... From metros to non-metros, multiplexes to single screens and urban centres to mass markets, Stree 2 is an OUTRIGHT WINNER across the board. It would be premature to predict the lifetime biz, as Stree 2 has consistently surprised with phenomenal numbers day after day, week after week.”

Sharing the box office numbers of Stree 2, Taran added, “[Week 6] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 3.80 cr, Sun 5.32 cr. Total: ₹604.22 cr. Stree 2 biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu] Week 2: ₹145.80 cr Week 3: ₹72.83 cr Week 4: ₹37.75 cr Week 5: ₹25.72 cr Weekend 6: ₹14.32 cr Total: ₹604.22 cr.”

Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film released on August 15.