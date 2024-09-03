Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Dad Shakti Kapoor Has A <i>Stree</i> Reference

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday wish for dad Shakti Kapoor came gift-wrapped in the cutest way possible. Shakti Kapoor celebrates his 72nd birthday today. Posting a picture with her dad, Shraddha wrote in her caption, "Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai. Happy Birthday Baapu Shakti Kapoor. Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai. Love you Baapu (It's my favourite man's birthday today. She's a woman, she can do anything because her father's hand is always on her head)."

Her caption is a fun spin on the dialogue "Woh stree hai kuch bhi kar sakti hai " from her Stree series of films. In the comment section, Shraddha's Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan wrote, "Shaksssss looking fresh." Karisma Kapoor added, "Happy birthday Shakti ji." Dino Morea added, "Happy birthday young man. See you soon."

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of Stree 2. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee. The film released on August 15. The film also features cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah.

Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha made her debut with the 2010 heist film Teen Patti.

Before Stree 2, she was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film released last year and it was a hit. She also featured in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya.