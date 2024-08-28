Shraddha Kapoor Soon To Become Akshay Kumar's Neighbour: Report

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of Stree 2. Once again, the actress has wowed fans with the latest instalment of the horror-comedy franchise. But did you know that Shraddha is soon moving to a new address? According to a Hindustan Times report, the star will "soon become Akshay Kumar's neighbour." The report also mentioned that she will be renting Hrithik Roshan's current residence—a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. Akshay Kumar resides in a lavish duplex apartment in the same building that Shraddha is moving to, the report added. Earlier, there were reports that Varun Dhawan was planning to move into Hrithik Roshan's apartment with his wife Natasha Dalal and their baby girl. However, it seems the deal was not finalised.

Coming back to Stree 2, the movie features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Rajkummar Rao. Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz are also a part of the project. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan make guest appearances in the film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 was released on August 15. It went head-to-head with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein at the box office. Needless to say, Stree 2 is outperforming its competitors in terms of box office collections. The film has been collectively produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Stree 2 is the second instalment in the Stree series. The first part came out in 2018. The Stree franchise is part of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, which also includes Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Stree 2 2.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Stree 2 is laugh-out-loud hilarious all right but the film gets stuck in a loop that is perfectly summed up in an overstretched and predictable climactic battle in which Vicky and the girl he is enamoured of but knows nothing about face step into the cave where the monster, evil incarnate, hides.”

So far, Stree 2 has earned Rs 414.78 crore at the domestic box office. Click here to read more about the film's box office figures.