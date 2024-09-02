<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 18: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film Is On A Roll

Stree 2 continues to break box office records. The movie collected ₹22 crore on day 18, according to a report by Sacnilk. The horror-comedy has amassed a total of ₹480.05 crore in the domestic market so far. Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films and Jio Studios. This movie is the second instalment in the Stree franchise, following the success of the first film released in 2018. Stree 2, which hit theatres on August 15, clashed at the box office with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein. Despite the competition, Stree 2 has outperformed both the movies at the box office.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that Stree 2 will soon enter the ₹500 crore club. He posted a note on X (formerly Twitter). It read, “#Stree2 sees phenomenal growth [88.11%] on [third] Sat, poised for a royal entry into the ₹ 500 cr Club... This remarkable spike in biz reaffirms that well-crafted horror-comedies - tailored for the desi audience - can truly work wonders at the #BO.”

Taran Adarsh added, “A ₹ 45 cr+ score in Weekend 3 is unimaginable in today's times, yet #Stree2 is on track to achieve it, cementing its status as a true game-changer. [Week 3] Fri 9.25 cr, Sat 17.40 cr. Total: ₹ 480.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Stree2 sees phenomenal growth [88.11%] on [third] Sat, poised for a royal entry into the ₹ 500 cr Club... This remarkable spike in biz reaffirms that well-crafted horror-comedies - tailored for the desi audience - can truly work wonders at the #BO.



A ₹ 45 cr+ score in… pic.twitter.com/Dj7j83guRn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2024

Earlier, in another post on X, Taran Adarsh explained that Stree 2 has surpassed the records of blockbusters such as Baahubali 2 (Hindi version), Gadar 2, Animal and Jawan. In his note, Taran mentioned, "#Stree2 creates HISTORY again... Becomes the HIGHEST GROSSING Hindi film in Week 2... Surpasses Week 2 numbers of Baahubali 2 Hindi, Gadar 2, Animal and Jawan.”

Read the full note below:

#Stree2 creates HISTORY again... Becomes the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in Week 2... Surpasses *Week 2* numbers of #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2, #Animal and #Jawan.



From urban centres to mass markets and from multiplexes to single screens, the trends have been nothing short of… pic.twitter.com/KgdbTsOMCG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2024

Besides Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also features Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in important roles. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar make a guest appearance in the film.