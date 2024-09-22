Hrithik Roshan's Big Shout Out To <i>Stree 2</i> After Becoming Highest-Grossing Hindi Film: "Such A Happy Time For Our Cinema..."

Hrithik Roshan might be late to the watch party but he wouldn't have missed Stree 2, which has become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. Hrithik Roshan gave a big shout out to the film's cast and crew in his note, shared on X. He wrote, "It is such a happy time for our Cinema with Stree 2 setting new benchmarks for all of us to look up to. Stree part 1 was brilliant and the idea of taking that seed and building a universe and watching it all come together in Stree 2 is applause worthy! Bravo to the teams that brought this to celluloid. You guys are true stars." Congratulating the makers, Hrithik added, "May we continue to have many more such happy times at the movies." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 is now on top as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. After 34 days of its release, the movie has earned over ₹586 crore domestically, leaving behind the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹582.31 crore). Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the happy news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the ₹ 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 586 cr."

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao talked about the overwhelming box office numbers of Stree 2. In an interview with News18, the actor said, "We were sure that the film would get lot of love because of the love that Stree 1 got. There's a big fan-following for Stree, including me. I am a huge fan of Stree myself. But these numbers are way above our expectations. We are glad and super elated. There's a lot of gratitude that this is happening with a film like Stree, because it is content-driven film."