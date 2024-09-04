Asked If Akshay Kumar Will Star In <i>Stree 3</i>, Director Amar Kaushik Said This

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film Stree 2 is breaking box office records. The horror-comedy is a sequel to Stree, which was released in 2018. In a conversation with ANI, the film's director Amar Kaushik revealed whether the third part of the franchise is in the works. He said, "I think it (Stree 2) was made in six years from the first (film). However, it won't take six years; it will take at least three years." The director further expressed his happiness over the immense box office success of Stree 2. "I am thankful for the audience and those who watched the film and shared messages. Have to put in a lot of hard work, and the credit goes to everyone, including the stars, producers and technicians," Amar Kaushik shared.

Stree 2 also features Akshay Kumar in a special appearance. Hence, Amar Kaushik was asked if Akshay would also be cast in Stree 3. The director replied, "It depends on the script. If the story demanded, he (Akshay Kumar) would be seen. Otherwise, he won't get it."

Stree 2's lead actor, Rajkummar Rao, once talked about the film's success in a chat with News18. He declared himself a huge fan of Stree and expressed his gratitude for the box office response. "We were sure that the film would get a lot of love because of the love that Stree 1 got. There's a big fan following for Stree, including me. I am a huge fan of Stree myself," the actor said.

"But these numbers are way above our expectations. We are glad and super elated. There's a lot of gratitude that this is happening with a film like Stree because it is a content-driven film," Rajkummar Rao added.

Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in important roles. Released on August 15, the movie clashed at the box office with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.