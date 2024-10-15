Shraddha Kapoor Cannot Get Enough Of Nimrat Kaur's Hidden Talent: "Petition For Nimrat To Sing More"

Shraddha Kapoor is known for being kind and supportive. The Stree 2 actor recently cheered for her friend Nimrat Kaur's hidden talent and urged her to sing more often. Nimrat Kaur had posted a video where she sang a rendition of a Punjabi song. Responding to this, Shraddha Kapoor showered praises on her in the comments section. "FLAWLESS!!! Petition for Nimrat to sing more!!!," she wrote, along with a bunch of emojis.

Nimrat soon returned the love and thanked Shraddha. "Shraddhhhaaaaaa you're just so kind and sweet...thank you so so much, you heart winning gorgeous girl! Thank you," the Airlift actress commented.

But that's not all. Shraddha's encouragement for her friend went beyond just the comments section when she shared the same video on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Kyaaa, yeh talent chupa ke kyu rakha tha Nimrat? (Nimrat, why did you keep your talent hidden?)"

This cute exchange between Shraddha and Nimrat was not the first time that fans got a glimpse of their friendship. Earlier, the Dasvi actress had joined Shraddha for Stree 2's success party and they got clicked together.

The video received love and praises from many other Bollywood celebs as well. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Waah. Kya baat hai", while lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire wrote, "Didn't know you sing so well @nimratofficial, beautiful."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor's last film Stree 2 is the highest-grossing film of 2024, having minted over Rs 600 crore at the box office.

