Rajat Kapoor Has A Witty Reply For His Character Arc In <i>Drishyam 3</i>: "Still Standing Behind Tabu"

Drishyam 3 has been making quite a buzz, with Akshaye Khanna reportedly walking out of the film after the stupendous success of Dhurandhar. Now, Rajat Kapoor, who plays Mahesh Deshmukh - the civilian husband of cop Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) - has spoken about his character having "no arc" as he returns for the third installment.

What's Happening

In a conversation with SCREEN recently, Rajat Kapoor was asked if his character would have more depth in Drishyam 3.

The actor responded, "There's nothing to crack. I was standing behind Tabu; that's it. There's no arc. I'm still standing behind Tabu."

Rajat Kapoor On His Past Roles As Government Officials

Rajat Kapoor has previously played the role of a senior Income Tax officer in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and a police officer in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.

Talking about his experience, he said, "Oh man, income tax, CBI - that's where I'm stuck. It's not just a cop role. You're playing a character in the script, so you're just reacting to the situation. But the problem with playing a generic cop of this kind - and not like Nawaz's, because he's got a role - is that you've got nothing to do."

About Drishyam 3

The Hindi adaptation of Mohanlal's Malayalam blockbuster, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, turned Ajay's Vijay Salgaonkar into an iconic character: a simple man who uses wit and emotional strength to protect his family.

Filming for the third instalLment of the hit thriller franchise is currently underway across multiple locations. The original cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, will return, alongside other notable actors. The makers have hinted at high-stakes drama and suspense as the narrative unfolds further.

Presented by Star Studios and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh. Producers include Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

