US Rapper Sean Diddy Drugged And Raped 13-Year-Old Girl, Lawsuit Claims

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in federal custody following multiple charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, has now been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with the help of two other celebrities at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. According to the New York Post, a 37-year-old woman filed a lawsuit in New York federal court on Sunday in which she claimed that the incident occurred after she went to an empty bedroom to lie down for a moment because she felt "woozy and lightheaded" from a drink she had during the bash on September 7, 2000. She said that at the party she was raped by an unnamed male celebrity, while an unnamed female celebrity watched before Combs raped her.

"Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her and said, 'You are ready to party!'" the lawsuit states, per the Post. He then allegedly "threw" the girl, identified as Jane Doe in the court documents, toward another male celebrity, referred to as Celebrity A, who proceeded to remove the teen's clothing as she became "more and more disoriented".

"Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched," the lawsuit claims. "After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched," it added.

The lawsuit also alleged that the music mogul attempted to force the victim to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting him in the neck, so he stopped. She then escaped the room and had her father pick her up from the party. "After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life," the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs are not named in the court papers, but they are described as two men and three women, including the one who was 13 at the time of the alleged VMAs rape. One of the men and three women also accused Combs of drugging them. While one of the male accusers claimed he was drugged and sexually assaulted by both Combs and an unnamed celebrity, the other male accuser said Combs groped him at a Ciroc Vodka party in Los Angeles.

Notably, Combs has denied all the charges against him. He is currently being held behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail.