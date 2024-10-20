'Maggots, Slime, And Disease': World's Dirtiest Cruise Ships Named And Shamed

The CDC urges travelers to check a ship's health inspection history before booking a cruise.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States, has released a troubling list of the top 10 dirtiest cruise ships of 2024, based on health inspections carried out on 114 vessels.

The results showed unhygienic conditions with sludge, maggots, and other health risks. It was discovered that these ships, which were intended to provide tourists with a relaxing escape, had severe hygiene problems that can cause disease outbreaks.

When making a cruise reservation, the CDC advises guests to review the health inspection record of the ship. In order to protect travellers' safety and wellbeing and avoid any unpleasant shocks while on vacation, these inspections are crucial.

The findings of the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program, which rates cruise ships on a scale of 0 to 100 for cleanliness in an effort to prevent gastrointestinal illnesses, were released. Of these, 10 ships scored worse than 89. A score of 85 or lower is considered "not satisfactory," according to the organisation.

According to the CDC, travelling on cruise ships exposes people to new environments and high volumes of people, including other ravelers. This exposure can create the risk for illness from contaminated food or water or, more commonly, through person-to-person contact. The agency helps the cruise ship industry prevent and control gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses on cruise ships.