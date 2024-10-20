Advertisement

Viral Video: Indian-Origin Man Faces Hate In Canada, Told To 'Return To India'

Mr Annamalai expressed concerns about rising hate crimes against the Indian community.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Viral Video: Indian-Origin Man Faces Hate In Canada, Told To 'Return To India'
The woman told Mr Annamalai to 'return to India.

Ashwin Annamalai, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, has expressed concern about a "disturbing rise" in hate crimes against the country's Indian population.Rising worries coincide with the ongoing diplomatic level tensions between India and Canada. Mr Annamalai shared a video on microblogging website X, in which he is seen being the target of a racist outburst from a woman who wrongly assumed he was an Indian national. He described the experience as deeply unsettling, adding that such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent.

"The once welcoming community of Kitchener-Waterloo has seen a disturbing rise in hate, particularly against people of colour. Here's a personal account of what I experienced today: A random woman gave me the finger and spewed hate while I was out for a walk at Erb/Avondale. She wrongly assumed I am Indian and I must leave immediately. When I challenged her very politely, she went about her racist rants... She is also upset that there are black people in the community. She also accuses me of not speaking English and that I need to just leave," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:


Mr Annamalai also shared a link of a news report from Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, which titled as Waterloo region has highest rate of police-reported hate crimes in Canada.

"This is not an isolated incident New data from Statistics Canada reveals that Waterloo region has the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes in Canada," he wrote in the comment thread.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Viral Video, Indian-origin, Hate Crime
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
On Harris's 60th Birthday, Trump To Visit McDonald's Store To Mock Her
Viral Video: Indian-Origin Man Faces Hate In Canada, Told To 'Return To India'
Russia Warns US Deployment of Nuclear Arms In Japan Would Destabilise Region
Next Article
Russia Warns US Deployment of Nuclear Arms In Japan Would Destabilise Region
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com