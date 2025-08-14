78 Years Of Indian Independence, But These Health Issues Are Still Plaguing Us

India celebrates its 79th Independence Day this year. While the British Raj ended in 1947, many serious health issues are still plaguing the country. India continues to struggle with a range of critical health issues that affect millions of lives. Despite remarkable progress in healthcare infrastructure and life expectancy, these persistent challenges continue to affect millions due to multiple factors. Understanding these issues is a crucial step that can help take initiatives towards reducing the overall disease burden. On Independence Day 2025, here's a closer look at some of the major health challenges and their continuing impact

Health issues that are still plaguing India

1. Malnutrition

Malnutrition remains a significant challenge in India, especially among children and women. It typically refers to deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person's intake of energy and/or nutrients.

According to the study published in the journal Children, India faces a triple burden of malnutrition, which includes undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overnutrition. However, India is not among these 15 countries that face severe nutrition insecurity, but malnutrition remains a challenging issue.

Malnutrition leads to stunted growth, weakened immunity, poor cognitive development, and increased risk of disease and death in children.

2. Anemia

The study also mentions that India has the highest number of undernourished and anaemic children in the world, with about one-third being underweight and more than two-thirds being anaemic.

For the unversed, anaemia is a condition in which there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to the body's tissues, often due to iron deficiency. Fatigue, reduced productivity, complications in pregnancy, and impaired child development are a few complications of anaemia.

3. High infant mortality rate

Infant mortality rate states the number of infants dying before reaching one year of age, per 1,000 live births. Inadequate maternal care, malnutrition, poor access to healthcare, and preventable diseases are a few causes of the high mortality rate in India.

4. Lack of sanitation and clean water

Inadequate access to toilets, clean drinking water, and hygiene facilities can trigger the risk of several communicable diseases. It can lead to the spread of waterborne diseases, infections, and poor overall health outcomes.

5. Tuberculosis (TB) Burden

India has one of the highest TB burdens globally, leading to prolonged illness, poor quality of life and death. TB is a contagious bacterial infection primarily affecting the lungs.

6. Diarrheal diseases

Illnesses caused by infections from bacteria, viruses, or parasites, often through contaminated food or water, are a constant concern. Poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water, and lack of awareness are some of the common causes.

7. Mental health crisis

High prevalence of mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and suicide has been observed over the past few years. Poor mental health affects overall well-being in more ways than one. More awareness and easy access to mental health professionals can help reduce the burden.

8. Air pollution and respiratory diseases

Increased air pollution remains a constant concern in several cities, and it gets worse each year. This has contributed to increased incidence of asthma, COPD, lung cancer, and premature deaths.

9. Vaccination gaps and immunisation challenges

Incomplete or delayed vaccination coverage among children and adults has increased the overall disease risk. Poor vaccination leads to outbreaks of diseases that can be controlled easily with effective vaccination strategies.

10. Vector-borne diseases

Every monsoon, due to the sub-tropical climate, a significant rise in vector-borne diseases that are transmitted by mosquitoes is observed. From dengue to chikungunya, seasonal outbreaks put a strain on the healthcare system.

11. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

A rise in non-communicable diseases has been observed over the past few years across the world. In India, chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension affect a large number of individuals every year. While heart diseases have become increasingly common in recent years, India is also known as the diabetes capital of the world.

India's ongoing battle with these health issues shows that while independence brought many opportunities, significant barriers remain in public health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.