Chinese University Invites Applications For Undergraduate Fellowship Programs

The University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has initiated the application process for the USTC fellowship for undergraduate courses. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The application process commenced on October 20, 2024, with a deadline set for March 31, 2025.

The USTC Fellowship for undergraduate programs is divided into two tiers:

Level A: This level is fully funded by USTC and offers a tuition waiver, comprehensive medical insurance, a monthly stipend of 2,500 RMB (Rs 29,525.18), and an accommodation subsidy.

Level B: Also funded by USTC, this level provides a tuition waiver only.

To apply for the fellowship, candidates must register in the USTC Application System and select their desired fellowship level. Applicants have the option to apply for either one or both levels simultaneously. USTC will determine the level of the fellowship awarded based on the applicant's overall qualifications. Each candidate is eligible for support from only one scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be non-Chinese citizens with a valid passport and in good physical and mental health.

Candidates should have passed the new HSK Level 5 or higher. Native Chinese speakers or those who have studied at a high school where Chinese is the medium of instruction may apply for an exemption from the HSK requirement.

Individuals from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan applying as international students must have acquired their foreign citizenship before April 30, 2021, and must have lived abroad for a minimum of two years during the period from April 30, 2021, to April 30, 2025 (residency of over nine months in a year may count as one year).

By July 2025, applicants must possess a high school diploma equivalent to that of a Chinese high school.

Applicants should be under 30 years of age as of September 1, 2025.

Candidates graduating in 2025 must submit a Pre-graduation Certificate to confirm their eligibility for graduation by July 2025.

Applicants who have already received other Chinese scholarships or funding for the 2025-2026 academic year are ineligible to apply for this scholarship.

After submitting your application, regularly check the email associated with your account for additional documentation requests and online interview notifications.

Required Documents: