Watch: Donald Trump Turns Chef At McDonald's, Says "Worked More Than Kamala Harris"

Republican Donald Trump on Sunday visited a McDonald's and served french fries while he was campaigning in Pennsylvania ahead of the US presidential elections.

The 78-year-old former president, who is tied in the race to the White House with his Democrat rival Kamala Harris, wore a black-and-yellow apron over his white shirt and red tie and was seen dipping wire baskets of potatoes in sizzling oil before salting them.

Trump was then seen handing fries out to some of his supporters through the drive-through window of the McDonald's franchise outside of Philadelphia.

It's called we do a little serving pic.twitter.com/NuHjN0AdVo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

"I like this job," Trump said. "I'm having a lot of fun here."

"I've always wanted to work at Mcdonald's," he said in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The campaign stop was intended as a jibe at Harris, who has often talked about working at the fast-food chain in her youth.

Taking a swipe at Harris, who turned 60 on Sunday, he said he is running against somebody who said she worked at Mcdonald's, but it turned out to be a "phoney story".

"I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala" at McDonald's, he said.

Told by reporters it was also Harris's birthday, Trump wished her well and said, "I think I'll get her some flowers."

"Maybe I'll get her some fries," he quipped.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala" at McDonald's 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RMeivIPPd0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

With the US presidential election just over two weeks away, Trump and Harris are spending their final campaign days in pivotal states.