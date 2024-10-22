NDTV World Summit 2024 Live Updates: India's G20 Sherpa, British Envoy To Speak On Day 2

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the "NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century", the day 2 of NDTV's flagship event is here with India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, and Former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti, among a host of other dignitaries, to discuss global issues.

In his keynote address on Monday, PM Modi spoke about why the 21st Century is 'The India Century' and how the country is growing rapidly and how investors from around the world are excited about India being the fastest-growing major economy.

He also launched NDTV World, a new home for global news at the Summit, with the tagline: "The World From Where India Stands". NDTV World aims to be a leading voice from Asia and India on the global stage.

Here are the live updates on NDTV World Summit 2024: