NDTV World Summit: Asked About Her Favourite Collaboration, Kareena Kapoor Picked... (No Surprises There)

Kareena Kapoor attended the NDTV World Summit on Tuesday. During the event, she spoke about her favourite collaboration. Her favourite collab was none other than Diljit Dosanjh (no surprises there). She said, "The best collaboration would be with Diljit. I'm his biggest fan; everybody knows. There was a song in the crew—Naina—and he has taken Punjabi music to a completely different level and put us on the global billboards. Whether it's his collaboration for Naina—he has been so true to his roots and culture. I hope he's my fan because I'm a big fan of his."

Regarding international collaborations and crossovers, Kareena said, "Buckingham Murders was a small kind of crossover. We shot in London, so we wanted to keep it in English and Hindi to maintain the authenticity of the film and the area where it was being shot. It was such a special film. It's going to come on Netflix on November 8. I somehow feel being a first-time producer on the film, it was something extremely special. I think it's my career's best performance, so I want people to watch it."

Opening up about her favourite character she played onscreen, Kareena Kapoor said it's Geet from Jab We Met. "She represents a certain punjabiness in a girl who has dreams, wants to dream big, follow her heart and just do what she wants. And 20-25 years later, it's still resonating in a pop culture way. That is one reason why our films are being watched globally and are enjoyed in our language because it's the song, the dance, and they wait for it. We have to kind of be true to our heritage, and that's what everyone loves about it, and that is also what sets it apart. We have so many different kinds of cinema—whether it's Korean, French, or different kinds of international cinema—but somewhere you still enjoy doing Naatu Naatu on the stage of the Oscars. Somewhere India has got that representation, and it feels nice to be true to it."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders. The film was released on September 13 and also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film was presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor. Ektaa Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have previously collaborated for Veere Di Wedding and Crew - both hits. The actress was also seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma this year. Before that, she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the star couple are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.