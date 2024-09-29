Kareena Kapoor Shares Stunning Pics. Are You Team Colour Or Black And White?

Kareena Kapoor just dropped a photo challenge that's got everyone buzzing. The actress shared a series of pictures and asked her fans to settle a fun debate and pick their favourite version: colour or black-and-white? With her signature flair shining bright in both versions, it's like picking your favourite ice cream flavour-impossible. "Okay, so... color or B&W? You pick," Kareena captioned the post.

As soon as she dropped the post, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Both." A fan commented, "Bebo is a colour." Another one wrote, "Color." A comment read, "You Rock both undoubtedly! Don't tell me you don't know it." While a fan wrote, "Queen of grace and style. Always shining bright!," another one wrote, "You aced both looks. Can't choose."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders. The film was released on September 13 and also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film was presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor.

She also starred in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.