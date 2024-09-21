Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor's 4th Birthday Party Throwback Pics, Shared By Sister Karisma

"Celebrating you always from 4th to 44th," wrote Karisma Kapoor

Read Time: 2 mins
Kareena Kapoor's 4th Birthday Party Throwback Pics, Shared By Sister Karisma
Karisma Kapoor shared these images. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)
New Delhi:

For Kareena Kapoor's 44th birthday, her family, friends and fans shared the best wishes on social media. However, our favourite post has to be the one shared by Karisma Kapoor for her sister. She shared major throwbacks from Kareena's 4th birthday party. Karisma Kapoor captioned the post, "Celebrating you always from 4th to 44th together forever . Happy birthday to the best sister love you mostest (Don't miss mother and daughter's Lady Di inspired hairstyle)." Check out the post shared by Karisma Kapoor here:

Soha Ali Khan's birthday wish for Kareena came gift-wrapped with these words, "Whether its work or play no-one does it better than you Kareena Kapoor. Happy birthday Bebo bhabhi. Love always."

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan shared some lovely pictures featuring the birthday girl. She wrote, "To the moments... we create, Standing together. Sometimes planned and sometimes.. just finding you, by my side. To the years ahead... I know you will be next to me, as will I... holding on. Cheers to the journey we share... from my favorite pic at Abbas 70th Birthday! Until today. Wishing you all the happiness n success... you deserve n earned! Proud of you, my sis in-law... we're lucky to have you in the Pataudi fold! Lottttssss of love Beboooo jaan. Last pic clicked by moi."

Kareena Kapoor shared these photos from her special day and she wrote, "Bringing in my birthday."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the whodunnit thriller The Buckingham Murders. Kareena Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Hansal Mehta co-produced the project. Ektaa Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have previously collaborated for Veere Di Wedding and Crew - both hits.

Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Birthday, Karisma Kapoor
