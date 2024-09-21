This Is What 44 Looks Like When You Are Kareena Kapoor. Did Someone Say Slay?

Kareena Kapoor, who turns 44 today, shared a glimpse of her early birthday festivities on Instagram. The actress was her usual stunning self in a red dress in the photos. She is seen posing with a bunch of balloons in some greyscale shots. "Bringing in my birthday," she simply captioned the post. Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, "Happy birthday Bebo." Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section. "Happiest birthday gorgeous," Konkona Sen Sharma commented. "Birthday queen! Love you," wrote Natasha Poonawalla.

As Kareena Kapoor clocked 25 years in the Hindi film industry, PVRINOX announced a Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival in Mumbai, as a part of which some of her iconic films are being screened in theatres. Kareena shared this video and wrote, "The blood in my veins, the magic on screen... my job I love... the fire within... here's to the next 25. Thank you to PVR Cinemas and INOX movies for curating this beautiful festival... so humbled."

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the whodunnit thriller The Buckingham Murders. Kareena Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Hansal Mehta co-produced the project. Ektaa Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have previously collaborated for Veere Di Wedding and Crew - both hits. The actress was also seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma this year. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.