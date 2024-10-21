Live Updates: "Look Forward To Addressing NDTV World Summit," Says PM Modi

NDTV proudly presents its flagship event, NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the inaugural session, followed by former UK PM David Cameron and other global leaders.
Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bharti Airtel Chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal, Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be among the guests who will speak during the two-day event.
Ahead of the Summit, PM Modi said he will be talking about "India's key strides and why we remain a global bright spot".
"I look forward to addressing the NDTV World Summit on ‘The India Century.' India's growth trajectory has truly captured global attention. Our Yuva Shakti is taking our nation to new heights," he posted on X.
Continuing NDTV's legacy of pioneering media, we will also launch NDTV World at the summit, with the tagline: "Seeing the World from Where India Stands."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he is looking forward to address the NDTV World Summit.
"India's growth trajectory has truly captured global attention. Our Yuva Shakti is taking our nation to new heights. I will be talking about India's key strides and why we remain a global bright spot," he posted on X.
At 10 AM tomorrow morning, I look forward to addressing the #NDTVWorldSummit on ‘The India Century.’ India’s growth trajectory has truly captured global attention. Our Yuva Shakti is taking our nation to new heights. I will be talking about India’s key strides and why we remain a…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2024
Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bharti Airtel Chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be among the guests who will attend the two-day event.
NDTV proudly presents its flagship event, NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the inaugural session of the two-day event, followed by former UK PM David Cameron.