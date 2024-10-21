'Big Moment': David Cameron On Tata's Takeover Of Jaguar Land Rover

Former British prime minister David Cameron hailed Tata Motors' takeover of Jaguar Land Rover, calling it a "big moment".

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit on Monday, he said it was Tata's acquisition of the British automobile company Ford's two businesses that was a "wake up moment" that the Indian economy had arrived on the global stage.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Mr Cameron recalled that Indian investment took over Japanese investment in the United Kingdom. He also remembered industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away earlier this month, as his advisor and also a man central to the milestone of an Indian company entering Britain and investing and growing on of its companies.

Mr Cameron also highlighted India's credibility in playing mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war. "We need India's perspective on the challenges we face in the world. India might be in a position to meditate but has to ensure that (Vladimir) Putin can't be allowed to take territory by force," he said.

On a lighter note, the former British PM said he used to follow Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, while also praising Rahul Dravid's centuries and Virat Kohli's extraordinary leadership.