Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Military Action Against Pak If...": Manmohan Singh Told UK PM After 2011 Bombings

in case of another such attack, India would have to take military action against Pakistan, Manmohan Singh had told Former British PM David Cameron after the July 2011 Mumbai bombings.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Military Action Against Pak If...": Manmohan Singh Told UK PM After 2011 Bombings
Dr Manmohan Singh died at Delhi's AIIMS on Thursday night.
Mumbai:

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has mentioned in his memoir that Manmohan Singh had told him after the July 2011 Mumbai bombings that in case of another such attack, India would have to take military action against Pakistan.

The 2011 Mumbai bombings, also known as 13/7, were a series of three coordinated bomb explosions at different locations in Mumbai on July 13, 2011 between 6.54 pm and 7.06 pm at Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar and Dadar West localities, leaving 26 dead and 130 injured.

Updates: Manmohan Singh Dies, To Be Accorded State Funeral

In his book "For the Record" released in 2019, Cameron wrote, “I got on well with prime minister Manmohan Singh. He was a saintly man, but he was robust on the threats India faced. On a later visit he told me that another terrorist attack like that in Mumbai in July 2011, and India would have to take military action against Pakistan.” On a visit to Amritsar in 2013 while he and Dr Singh were prime ministers, Cameron had described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 as a deeply shameful event in British history.

Dr Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Manmohan Singh, David Cameron, Manmohan Singh Death
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.