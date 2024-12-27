"Military Action Against Pak If...": Manmohan Singh Told UK PM After 2011 Bombings

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has mentioned in his memoir that Manmohan Singh had told him after the July 2011 Mumbai bombings that in case of another such attack, India would have to take military action against Pakistan.

The 2011 Mumbai bombings, also known as 13/7, were a series of three coordinated bomb explosions at different locations in Mumbai on July 13, 2011 between 6.54 pm and 7.06 pm at Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar and Dadar West localities, leaving 26 dead and 130 injured.

In his book "For the Record" released in 2019, Cameron wrote, “I got on well with prime minister Manmohan Singh. He was a saintly man, but he was robust on the threats India faced. On a later visit he told me that another terrorist attack like that in Mumbai in July 2011, and India would have to take military action against Pakistan.” On a visit to Amritsar in 2013 while he and Dr Singh were prime ministers, Cameron had described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 as a deeply shameful event in British history.

Dr Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

