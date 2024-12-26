Manmohan Singh, 2-Time PM And Architect Of India's Economic Reforms, Dies At 92

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died of age-related medical conditions today, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was admitted, said in a statement. He was 92.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024," AIIMS said.

"Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm," AIIMS said.

Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister for two terms in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2004 to 2014. He had been in poor health for the last few months.

The former prime minister is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X condoled the death of the leader.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," PM Modi said.

"Dr Manmohan Singh ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her mother Sonia Gandhi reached the hospital as soon as the news of Manmohan Singh's hospitalisation became known.

Manmohan Singh served as finance minister under the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He was the architect and the brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi were in Karnataka's Belagavi attending the Congress Working Committee meeting when news of Manmohan Singh's death came. Both are returning to Delhi, news agency PTI reported.