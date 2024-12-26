"Few Inspired Respect...": Priyanka Gandhi Leads Tributes To Manmohan Singh

Congress leaders, young and old, gathered Thursday night to lament the passing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The hospital said Mr Singh had "a sudden loss of consciousness at home", where resuscitative measures were started, and that he had been rushed to AIIMS but, "despite all efforts", he was declared dead at 9.51 pm.

Party boss Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi, are both at a centenary session of the Congress Working Committee in Karnataka's Belagavi but are expected back in Delhi soon.

Mr Gandhi grieved the loss of Dr Singh, whom he hailed as a mentor and guide, and of whom he said "millions will remember him with the utmost pride". "Manmohan Singhji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation," Mr Gandhi said.

Mr Kharge recalled one of Mr Singh's more iconic remarks - "history will be kinder to me" - in his tribute post. "Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji!"

"With the passing of the former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature... I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India..."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in Delhi, was among those who rushed to AIIMS this evening. Minutes after Mr Singh's death was confirmed, she posted a long and heartfelt message on X.

"Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singhji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents," the newly elected Wayanad MP said.

"He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics."

Meanwhile, two former Chief Ministers - Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Bhupinder S Hooda of Haryana - and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi were also among those posting early tributes.

"I am saddened by the news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, a great economist... a pioneer of economic reforms in India and one who, through his work, took the country forward on the path of progress and gave it a distinct identity..." Mr Hooda said.

"His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the political world, which will be extremely difficult to compensate in the near future," the party's Haryana leader said.

Mr Baghel, meanwhile, said, "A great national worker has left us today on the final journey of his life. Words are not enough to describe his personality, contribution and service to the nation."

"The country will be grateful to you, Sir. History will always be filled with your contributions."

Mr Singhvi hailed Manmohan Singh as one of the few remaining, if not the last, gentlemen in politics.

The Congress' Delhi unit called Mr Singh's death "an irreparable loss to Indian politics" and said, "May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow."

Mr Singh's successor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also released a statement, with photos of the two leaders interacting at various public events over the years.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singhji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years."

"His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," Mr Modi's handle said.

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the Union Finance Minister in the government headed by the late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

It was under Mr Singh's stewardship that the Indian economy underwent widespread reforms, including opening up to the global market, which completely transformed the economy.

Manmohan Singh then became Prime Minister after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won the 2004 general election. He returned for a second term in 2014.

Mr Singh also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha till April, when he retired.