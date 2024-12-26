"I Lost A Mentor And Guide": Rahul Gandhi On Manmohan Singh's Death

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi grieved the loss of "a mentor and guide" late Thursday after confirmation of the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 92.

In an emotional message on X, Mr Gandhi, in Karnataka's Belagavi to attend a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, said, "Manmohan Singhji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation."

"I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride," Mr Gandhi said, "My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur (Mr Singh's wife) and the family."

Mr Gandhi's message underlines the deep connection between the two leaders.

Manmohan Singh emerged as one of Rahul Gandhi's gurus in his nascent years in Indian politics, particularly after the assassination of his father, ex-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, in May 1991.

Mr Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also posted a heartfelt message.

"Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect Sardar Manmohan Singhji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us, and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country... as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents," the Wayanad MP said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes from the government and senior members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singhji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years."

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the Union Finance Minister in the government headed by the late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

It was under Mr Singh's stewardship that the Indian economy underwent widespread reforms, including opening up to the global market, which completely transformed the economy.

Manmohan Singh then became Prime Minister after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won the 2004 general election. He returned for a second term in 2014.

Mr Singh also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha till April, when he retired.