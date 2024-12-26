"One Of India's Most Distinguished Leaders": PM Modi Mourns Manmohan Singh

India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, shortly after AIIMS-Delhi announced that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is no more.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

The AIIMS said in a statement that 92-year-old Dr Singh was under treatment for age-related conditions. Today, he lost consciousness at home. "Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS at 8.06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 PM," the hospital said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too expressed his condolences on the death of Dr Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India's economic reforms under the PV Narasimha Rao government.

"The news of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's passing is very sad. From the Governor of Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister and then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh fulfilled major responsibilities in the country's administration. I express my condolences to his family and supporters. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear this loss," Mr Shah said in a post on X.