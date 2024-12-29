Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Ashes Immersed At Yamuna Ghat

The ashes of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib in Delhi, a day after he was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat. His ashes were brought to the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib earlier today.

The family of the late Dr Manmohan Singh will perform rituals at the Gurudwara including Shabad Kirtan (musical recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib), Paath (recitation of Gurbani) and Ardas.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that the ashes of the former PM will be immersed in Yamuna and after that, the family members will come to Gurudwara for Ardas (prayers).

"Today, the ashes of former PM Manmohan Singh will be immersed in Yamuna. Prior to that, his ashes will be kept here (Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla) - Shabad Kirtan, Paath and Ardas will be performed... After the immersion of his ashes in the Yamuna, his family members will come to Gurdwara for Ardas," Sahney told ANI.

Meanwhile, Gursharan Kaur, wife of former PM Manmohan Singh, also arrived at the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla for Kirtan and Guru Path.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his body earlier today.

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Dr Singh's body were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

The body of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on early Saturday morning for party workers to pay their respects. Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their tributes.

Earlier after the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of late Manmohan Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it.

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.

After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

