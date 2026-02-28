Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Granted Bail In AI Summit Protest Case

Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib was granted bail on Saturday in the case relating to the shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit that was held in the national Capital.

The Patiala House Court's duty magistrate granted bail to Chib on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch filed an application in the court late last night seeking a seven-day extension of Uday Bhanu Chib's police custody remand.

Separate applications were also filed for the remand of two other accused in the case.

Following the defence's bail application, the duty magistrate granted Uday Bhanu Chib relief and bail.

The court stated in its order that the Crime Branch failed to provide sufficient reasons for the extension of remand.

While granting bail, the court ordered Chib to surrender his passport and electronic gadgets to the court.

According to the grounds of arrest, Chib has been accused of being the main conspirator in organising an unlawful assembly on February 20 at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026, where slogans were raised against Prime Minister Modi and alleged attempts were made to incite a riot-like situation.

Police further alleged that Chib, along with co-accused Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Narasimha Yadav, Ajay Kumar Yadav and others, obstructed and assaulted police officials performing their duties.

The arrest memo also stated that he allegedly did not cooperate during interrogation and failed to disclose details about the missing co-accused and the source of printing the T-shirts used during the protest.

Chib was arrested after nearly 15 hours of questioning at Tilak Marg police station in connection with the shirtless protest staged on the final day of the India AI Impact Summit.

The protest had triggered a political row after the BJP slammed the demonstration as an attempt to tarnish India's global image, while the Congress party defended it as a peaceful protest reflecting concerns of the youth.

Meanwhile, even Congress' allies in the Opposition INDIA bloc have criticised the party's youth wing over the shirtless protest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)