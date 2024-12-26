Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. He was 92.
In a statement, the hospital said the Congress veteran was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had "sudden loss of consciousness at home". "Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51pm," the statement said.
Union Minister JP Nadda Arrives At AIIMS Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi On Way To Delhi As Manmohan Singh Hospitalised
Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Arrives At AIIMS As Manmohan Singh's Health Deteriorates
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Hospitalised
