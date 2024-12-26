Advertisement
4 minutes ago
New Delhi:

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. He was 92. 

In a statement, the hospital said the Congress veteran was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had "sudden loss of consciousness at home". "Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51pm," the statement said.

Dec 26, 2024 22:30 (IST)
Manmohan Singh Dies At Age Of 92: AIIMS Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has died at the age of 92, the hospital said in a statement.

Dec 26, 2024 22:26 (IST)
Union Minister JP Nadda Arrives At AIIMS Delhi

BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda has arrived at AIIMS Delhi.

Dec 26, 2024 22:24 (IST)
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi On Way To Delhi As Manmohan Singh Hospitalised

According to sources, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi, who was in Belagavi (Karnataka), are on their way to the national capital.

Dec 26, 2024 22:15 (IST)
Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Arrives At AIIMS As Manmohan Singh's Health Deteriorates

Dec 26, 2024 22:11 (IST)
Manmohan Singh's Family, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Reach AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's family has arrived at AIIMS. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also reached the hospital.

Dec 26, 2024 22:03 (IST)
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Hospitalised

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after his health deteriorated on Thursday, sources said. The 92-year-old former Prime Minister was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital at around 8 pm, they added. 

