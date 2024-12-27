"A Change Leader": Binoy Job, Ex PMO Director, Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh

Binoy Job, who served as Director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and as a spokesperson for Dr Manmohan Singh, offered heartfelt condolences following the demise of the former Prime Minister.

He described Dr Singh as "one of the greatest leaders" and praised his transformative contributions to India and the world.

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, as confirmed by AIIMS.

In his tribute, Binoy Job said, "It was truly an honour to work with him as Director in the Prime Minister's Office and as a spokesperson to the Prime Minister."

"A true statesman and a change leader, who transformed India from the brink of economic collapse, to the true economic power-house that India is today. While he is known for economic reforms, his contributions in uplifting the poor through a number of social policies are his greatest contribution. And his role in uplifting Science and technology remains lesser known, but that will have a lasting impact," Mr Job added.

Reflecting on his time working with Dr Singh, Mr Job recalled, "During my tenure in PMO, I remember we were given clear direction- to think about the common man, and only about the nation, while making decisions. A huge personal loss for me and huge national loss for India."

Mr Job further praised Dr Singh's humility, saying, "It was truly a blessing to work with and to be a spokesperson to the clean, gentle and sharp mind of our times. To remain humble, while being in a powerful position is something that made him different from other public leaders. I am truly grateful to him for turning many of my policy ideas into legislations and to make use of it to transform millions of lives."

Mr Job concluded his tribute with deep gratitude, saying, "Thank you, dear Sir, for your service to humanity and our beloved nation. The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh is a huge loss for all of us in India and the world. I have witnessed many world leaders, seeking his guidance to put their economies in order. But he never boasted about it publicly and thus he was not only instrumental in India's progress, but also in transforming many countries and their citizens."

"My pranams, to the one and only Dr. Manmohan Singh. Thank you for showing me the path of integrity, commitment to the nation and public policy. I was truly fortunate to work for a Prime Minister like you. Sir, May your soul rest in Peace!," he added.

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years.

Born in Punjab in 1932, he served two terms as Prime Minister of India--from 2004 to 2014. He first took office after the Congress Party's victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served a second term from 2009 to 2014 and was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

