The last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be performed with state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi at 11:45 am today. Dr. Singh's final journey will begin at 9:30 am from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters and proceed to the cremation ground.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure smooth travel and reduce congestion. The public is urged to avoid key roads and use public transport. The advisory highlights diversion points along Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhister Setu.
Dr Singh, known for his statesmanship and economic reforms, served as the prime minister from 2004 till 2014. He served as the finance minister under prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991. He passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions.
Manmohan Singh's Political Career In A Snapshot
Manmohan Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy.
He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.
After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition.
He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.
Manmohan Singh's Funeral To be Held At 11.45 AM
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
According to the advisory, diversion points include Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhister Setu.
Traffic restrictions, regulations, and diversion may be imposed on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg from 7 a.m. onwards, likely till 3 p.m.
Commuters going to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court are advised to leave with sufficient time to accommodate possible delays on the route.