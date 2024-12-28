The last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be performed with state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi at 11:45 am today. Dr. Singh's final journey will begin at 9:30 am from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters and proceed to the cremation ground.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure smooth travel and reduce congestion. The public is urged to avoid key roads and use public transport. The advisory highlights diversion points along Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhister Setu.

Dr Singh, known for his statesmanship and economic reforms, served as the prime minister from 2004 till 2014. He served as the finance minister under prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991. He passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions.