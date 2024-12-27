How Manmohan Singh Became "Accidental PM" After Shock UPA Victory In 2004

In his signature white kurta-pyjama and blue turban, Manmohan Singh, then 71, took the oath of office as India's 14th Prime Minister on May 22, 2004. Members of Dr Singh's family, political allies, and predecessors - including Atal Bihari Vajpayee - looked on as a quiet and reserved leader assumed the reins of power at a ceremony conducted by then-President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Until the 2004 election results were announced, it was widely assumed that the incumbent NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee would secure a second term. The BJP's high-profile "India Shining" campaign dominated the airwaves. Political analysts and exit polls had overwhelmingly predicted a BJP-led victory. However, the Congress party, under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, spearheaded a comeback.

The Congress-led UPA coalition emerged victorious, securing enough support from regional allies to form the government. Sonia Gandhi, expected by many to assume the prime ministership, instead made a decision that surprised many: she stepped aside in favour of Manmohan Singh, citing her "inner voice".

Sonia Gandhi's Italian roots have been a contentious political issue since she entered active politics in 1998. In 2004, despite Congress's electoral success, the issue resurfaced when BJP leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Uma Bharti reignited the controversy. Ms Swaraj even threatened dramatic protests, including shaving her head, should Mrs Gandhi become Prime Minister.

Sonia Gandhi also faced resistance internally. In his autobiography, One Life Is Not Enough, former External Affairs minister and Congress leader Natwar Singh recounted a tense moment at Mrs Gandhi's residence, where Rahul Gandhi strongly urged his mother not to accept the position, citing his worries in light of the assassinations of his father, Rajiv Gandhi, and grandmother, Indira Gandhi.

Mrs Gandhi's refusal to accept the top post paved the way for Manmohan Singh's ascent. As a soft-spoken technocrat with no mass political base, Dr Singh was an unlikely choice. A career economist who had served as Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao's government during the 1991 economic liberalisation, Dr Singh had earned respect in policy circles but lacked the typical attributes of a political leader. His lone attempt to contest a Lok Sabha seat, from South Delhi in 1999, ended in defeat, and Dr Singh remained a Rajya Sabha member throughout his political career.

Despite being termed the "Accidental Prime Minister," Dr Singh's decade-long tenure was marked by some great achievements. His government launched transformative programs like the Right to Information (RTI), the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), and the Right to Education (RTE).

Dr Singh's tenure, however, was not without controversies. In 2008, his government faced a confidence vote after the Left parties withdrew support over the Indo-US nuclear deal. Dr Singh staked his political capital on the agreement, arguing it was crucial for India's energy security. His government survived the trust vote by a narrow margin.

The UPA lost power in 2014, with Narendra Modi's BJP securing a landslide victory. Dr Singh exited public life with characteristic grace, stating, "I honestly believe history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or for that matter, the Opposition parties in Parliament."