"Greatest Champion": World Leaders Pay Tributes To Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions on Thursday. Condolences have poured in from across the world for the two-time ex-PM and the architect of India's economic reforms. Many world leaders have highlighted his contributions and warm relations with their nations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Manmohan Singh one of the "greatest champions" of the US-India strategic partnership.

"The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades. His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship," Blinken said.

He added, "At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India's rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr Singh's passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together."

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper expressed grief over the death of Manmohan Singh.

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He was an individual of exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom. Laureen and I wish to convey our condolences to all his family and friends," he wrote in a post on X.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai described Dr Singh as an "unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan".

"India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Dr Manmohan Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace," he said.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed also expressed condolences, saying, "So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with, and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives."

"It is moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanor was always endearing as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India," he said.

Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister for two terms in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2004 to 2014.