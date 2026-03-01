Rajiv Gandhi To George Bush, World Leaders In Power When Iran's Khamenei Took Over

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a joint Israeli-US attack. He was 86. Iranian state media confirmed his death, following US President Donald Trump's announcement that Khamenei had been killed in an airstrike on his compound on Saturday, February 28. Khamenei led Iran for nearly four decades, taking over in 1989 after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Over his long tenure, the world saw many changes in leadership.

To put Khamenei's political longevity in perspective, here's a short list of leaders who were in power when he became Iran's supreme leader in. 1989.

Here's a look at the major world leaders in 1989, when Khamenei became Iran's Supreme Leader.

India: Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi was India's prime minister in 1989. He took office in 1984 after the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, and became India's youngest prime minister at the age of 40. He led the country until 1989.

United States: President George HW Bush

George HW Bush served as the 41st President of the United States from 1989 to 1993. His biggest challenge came when Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Bush led a coalition of 4.25 lakh US troops and 1.18 lakh allied soldiers. After weeks of air attacks, the 100‑hour ground battle known as Desert Storm defeated Iraq's army and liberated Kuwait.

United Kingdom: Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher was the United Kingdom's prime minister in 1989. She was the only British leader in the 20th century to win three consecutive terms and was Britain's longest-serving prime minister since 1827. Known as the “Iron Lady,” Thatcher remained a key figure in European politics until she stepped down in 1990.

France: President Francois Mitterrand

Mitterrand was the president of France in 1989. During his tenure, he experienced periods of political cohabitation, from 1986 to 1988 and later from 1993 to 1995.

Soviet Union (USSR): General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev was the leader of the Soviet Union in 1989. He served as general secretary of the Communist Party from 1985 to 1991 and as president in 1990-91. His reforms to open up politics and decentralise the economy contributed to the end of communism and the breakup of the Soviet Union.

China: Paramount Leader Deng Xiaoping

Deng Xiaoping was China's paramount leader in 1989. He was the most powerful figure in China from the late 1970s until his death in 1997.

Pakistan: Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto

Benazir Bhutto was Pakistan's prime minister in 1989. She was the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country. Bhutto served two terms as prime minister, from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996.

West Germany: Chancellor Helmut Kohl

Helmut Kohl was the chancellor of West Germany in 1989. He led West Germany from 1982 to 1990 and then served as chancellor of reunified Germany from 1990 to 1998.

Spain: Monarch Juan Carlos I And Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez

In Spain, King Juan Carlos I was the constitutional monarch and Former Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez led the government in 1989.

Canada: Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

Brian Mulroney was Canada's prime minister in 1989. He is known for major economic reforms and policies that strengthened Canada's role in the global economy. Mulroney also built strong relations with international partners during his tenure.