'One Of The Finest Global Leaders": Supriya Sule On Manmohan Singh

Remembering former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule described him as one of the finest global leaders.

"He was an extraordinary man. I was blessed that I had the opportunity to meet him, to talk to him, and hear him many times in the Parliament... He was such a fine man and one of the finest global leaders," Supriya Sule said.

In a post on X, Sule wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His visionary leadership and unwavering integrity steered India through pivotal moments, shaping our nation's progress with wisdom and humility. His contributions will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace."

Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Friday also expressed sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying that it was a loss to the entire nation. He said that then Prime Minister Narsimha Rao had invited Manmohan Singh to be part of his cabinet as the finance minister when the economy was in shambles.

The national flag was draped over the bier carrying the body of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to sources, the last rites of the former PM will be carried out with full state honours.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that he condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India, with his tenure from 2004-2014, and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years.