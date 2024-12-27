I remember making an intervention in the Parliament in late 2018 on the issue of attack on federalism by the ruling party. After my speech, Dr Manmohan Singh walked up to me, held my hand and said: “You are a good addition to the house." That moment and the words of encouragement from a person of his stature meant the world to me. I never imagined someone of his calibre would extend such courtesy and grace to a new member from another party. It is this transparent and humble aspect of his personality that endeared him to his colleagues as well as fellow Indians. I am fortunate to have shared a professional tenure with Dr. Singh at two remarkable institutions: The University of Delhi and the Parliament of India.

Dr Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, is widely respected as the architect of the country's economic reforms. Many low- and middle-income families remember how the reforms opened new avenues of upward mobility for them. Though the trajectory and gains of liberalisation, globalisation, and privatisation for the country are contested, such policies saw the country making rapid and sustained economic growth. As is usually the case, this growth did not percolate down to the people at the end of the line. Instead of redistribution of the largesse that accrued to the emerging middle classes, it led to wealth accumulation for a few and widening inequality.

But Dr Singh could hardly be faulted for this. Our societies have historically favoured powerful groups to corner resources, preserve privileges, and limit social mobility. Not to forget the price that the advanced capitalist global north continues to extract from the countries of the global south as and when they demand even the slightest of cooperation and assistance to make up for centuries of super-exploitation.

However, Dr Singh did his best under the circumstances while at the helm of the country's affairs. He introduced many welfare schemes like guaranteed rural employment and the Right to Education. Millions of people were pulled out of poverty during his tenure. This must also be remembered while talking about his tenure.

Resilience Against Hardship

Dr Singh's life story is one of resilience in the face of extreme personal and political challenges. A soft-spoken economist educated at Oxford and Cambridge, his early life was marked by crises, including the partition of India, which displaced his family. Yet, he reached the pinnacle of educational, professional, and political success through sheer grit and perseverance. One would be hard-pressed to find him mentioning, much less making political capital from his ‘hardship stories' in his long public life. Dr Singh's policies and governance often reflected his deep humanitarian concern for the well-being of the common people, which must have emanated from his struggle in his early life.

Though some critics called him a "silent PM", his economic expertise and clean image earned him respect across party lines. Even today, he is remembered as one of India's most qualified Prime Ministers. His simple lifestyle and humble nature, quite different from other mainstream Indian politicians, endeared him to Indians across the spectrum. The educated middle class saw him a thinking person's politician who worked quietly for the country's development.

Dr Singh made significant contributions to national integration by promoting “unity in diversity” through research and policymaking to ensure equal opportunities for all communities. He often spoke about how India's strength lies in its multicultural fabric.

Being a scholar himself, Dr Singh supported the expansion of higher education. His government established many new institutions of higher education across India. He strongly believed in scientific temper and increased funding for research and development. He encouraged rational thinking and academic freedom in universities, making them centres of excellence and free thought. Many students have related stories of how Dr Singh confidently endured their protests while he visited their campuses. Not only that, he also personally made sure that the protesting students were not disciplined by the authorities.

Attention To Bihar

Dr Singh showed special attention to Bihar's development during his tenure as Prime Minister. He understood that Bihar, being in a historically underdeveloped region, needed extra support to catch up with other states. Under his leadership, the central government provided the state developmental packages worth thousands of crores. He was very close to our national president, who was the railway minister in his cabinet and paid special attention to Bihar. His government increased funding for Bihar's agriculture sector and started many rural development schemes. The MGNREGA scheme especially benefited the state's rural poor. His government focused particularly on improving Bihar's infrastructure.

He supported the modernisation of Bihar's railways and approved several new rail projects. His government also allocated special funds for flood control in Bihar, as the state regularly faces flooding issues.

Education was another priority. Under his leadership, Bihar saw the establishment of numerous higher education institutions, including those in professional fields such as engineering and management. He also supported the revival of the ancient Nalanda University, transforming it into an international centre of learning. Many Biharis remember him for understanding the state's issues and his efforts to solve them.

Dr Singh's contributions to the country are such that he and his legacy stand vindicated in the short period of a decade. When he said, amidst widespread bad-faith media criticism, that history would judge him kindly, he was right. Those who smeared a decent, hardworking, honest, and kind leader of the people must now introspect on their irresponsible conduct.

[Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha (Rashtriya Janata Dal) is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.]

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author