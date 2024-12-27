"Wise, Thoughtful, Honest": When Obama Praised Manmohan Singh In His Memoir

Today, India mourns the loss of its former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. According to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was admitted, Dr. Singh had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024.



Dr. Singh is survived by his wife, Gurcharan Singh, and their three daughters. His legacy, however, extends far beyond his family. As a renowned economist and statesman, Dr. Singh played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic transformation. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 was marked by significant economic reforms, which lifted millions of people out of poverty.

Former US President Barack Obama, in his memoir "A Promised Land," paid tribute to Dr. Singh's exceptional leadership, describing him as a "man with uncommon wisdom". Obama praised Dr. Singh's commitment to economic reform, his dedication to the well-being of the Indian people, and his unwavering integrity.

Mr Obama wrote that Dr. Singh, an eminent economist, had managed to lift millions of people from poverty and that the markings of his Sikh faith made him look "holy" in the eyes of the West. He further added that Dr Singh's tenure as a Prime Minister proved that he was "wise, thoughtful, and scrupulously honest".

Dr. Singh's impact on India's economic landscape is undeniable. He implemented policies that encouraged growth, reduced poverty, and increased access to education and healthcare. His government's initiatives, such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act, have had a lasting impact on the country.

Despite facing criticism during his tenure, Dr. Singh remained optimistic about his legacy. In his last press conference as Prime Minister in January 2014, he expressed his faith in history's judgment, saying, "I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media, or for that matter, the Opposition parties in Parliament".

As India bids farewell to this visionary leader, we remember his remarkable contributions to the nation's growth and development. Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and policymakers, and his impact on India's history will be remembered for years to come.

