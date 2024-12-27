Not Health, Manmohan Singh Asked About This After 10-Hour Heart Surgery

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's first words after undergoing heart surgery in 2009 were not about his health, but the country, Dr Ramakant Panda, the senior cardiac surgeon who treated Dr Singh told NDTV. Dr Singh, who was the PM at that time, had undergone a 10 to 11 hours long critical coronary bypass surgery at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

"After we finished his heart surgery...at night when we took out the first breathing pipe when the person can speak...The first thing he asked me was "how is my country? how is Kashmir". I said but you did not ask me anything about your surgery. To which Dr Singh said that he knew I would do a good job," Dr Panda said.

"I'm not worried about the surgery. I'm more worried about my country," the former PM told Dr Panda.

The senior cardiac surgeon further emphasised, "He was a great human being, a humble person, and a patriot. As a doctor, he is the ideal patient I can think of."

According to Dr Panda, patients often complain of chest pain after such surgeries. "...But he never even once asked or complained about anything. That was the sign of a strong human being. Every time he used to come for post-surgery check-ups, we went to the hospital's gate to receive him. But he always told us not to," Dr Panda said.

"At a personal level, I know he was a man of very strong integrity. He had a very steady reserve. If he said something he will do, he will do it. You cannot change his mind," he added.

Dr Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical complications. He had been in poor health for the last few months. Known as the 'architect of India's economic reforms', Dr Singh was the PM for two terms in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2004 to 2014.

The former Prime Minister's last rites will be conducted with full state honours. A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to Dr Singh. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India. Additionally, all government programs scheduled for Friday will be cancelled.