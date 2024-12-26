National Mourning For 7 Days To Honour Manmohan Singh: Sources

The Centre will declare a period of national mourning for seven days to honour former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 on Thursday, sources have said. The former Prime Minister's last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

All government programmes scheduled for Friday will be cancelled and the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 11 am, the sources added.

When a period of national mourning is declared, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the days of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the days.

The Congress has also declared that all official programmes of the party, including Foundation Day celebration will be cancelled for next seven days and will resume on January 3. The party flag will also be flown at half-mast.

"As a mark of respect for the departed former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji, all official programmes of the Indian National Congress, including the Foundation Day celebrations stand canceled for the next seven days. This includes all the agitational and outreach programs. Party programmes will resume on 3rd January, 2025. The party flag will be flown at half mast during this period of mourning," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal posted on X.

Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister for two successive terms between 2004 and 2014 and had also served as the finance minister under PV Narasimha Rao between 1991 and 1996. He is credited with ushering in liberalisation in India in 1991 through one of the country's most consequential Union Budgets.

One of India's most respected politicians, tributes poured in for Manmohan Singh from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Manmohan Singh one of India's most distinguished leaders and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had lost a "mentor and guide".

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."