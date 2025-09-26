PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 93rd birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the nation during his years in public life.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. We recall his contributions to our nation during his long years in public life."

Born on September 26, 1932, Manmohan Singh was an eminent economist and served as the Reserve Bank of India Governor from 1982 to 1985. Between 1991 and 1996, Singh served as India's Finance Minister, during which he played a pivotal role in implementing comprehensive economic reforms that earned him worldwide recognition. He was India's 13th Prime Minister, holding office from 2004 to 2014.

For many, his name remains synonymous with the transformative changes of that era. His government introduced landmark initiatives such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), later renamed MGNREGA, and the Right to Information Act (RTI) in 2005, which significantly improved transparency between the government and the public.

Earlier, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the former PM, calling him a man of humility and wisdom who carried himself with "quiet dignity".

In a post on social media X, Mr Kharge called Singh a "gentle architect of India's economic transformation", stating that he let his actions speak louder than words, and his vision of economic reforms had not just opened doors for opportunity for the country but also created a thriving middle class and had lifted countless families out of poverty.

"We remember the contribution of Former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh in nation building. He was a gentle architect of India's economic transformation.

A man of humility and wisdom, he carried himself with quiet dignity, letting his actions speak louder than his words. His vision of economic reforms opened new doors of opportunity, creating a thriving middle class and lifting countless families out of poverty," the post read.

Highlighting Singh's beliefs in fairness and inclusivity, Mr Kharge wrote that the former PM ensured that the growth of the country went hand in hand with the welfare measures touching the lives of millions of people.

Further in his post, the Congress Chief wrote that Singh continues to be remembered by generations of Indians as an enduring symbol of honesty, intellect, and selfless service to the nation, whose legacy lives as an aspiration for a stronger and inclusive country.

"He believed deeply in fairness and inclusivity, ensuring that growth went hand in hand with compassion through welfare measures that touched the lives of millions. His leadership showed us that integrity in public life is not just possible, but powerful.

For generations of Indians, he will remain an enduring symbol of honesty, intellect, and selfless service to the nation. His legacy will live on in the aspirations of a stronger, more inclusive India.

Our humble homage on his birth anniversary," the post further read.

