"Manmohan Singh Thanked Me For Meeting Hafiz Saeed": Yasin Malik

In a sensational claim, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Yasin Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, has said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh personally thanked and expressed gratitude to him after he met Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan in 2006.

In an affidavit submitted in the Delhi High Court on April 25 and seen by NDTV, Malik claimed that the meeting in 2006 was not his independent initiative but was held at the request of senior Indian intelligence officials as part of the backchannel peace process with Pakistan.

The Alleged Role of Intelligence Bureau

According to Malik's statement, then Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), V. K. Joshi, met him in Delhi before his visit to Pakistan in the aftermath of the devastating 2005 earthquake in Kashmir.

Mr Joshi allegedly requested Malik to use the opportunity to engage not just with the Pakistani political leadership but also with terrorist figures, including Saeed, to support then Prime Minister Singh's peace efforts.

Malik claimed he was told explicitly that dialogue with Pakistan could not be meaningful unless terrorist leaders were also brought into the conversation. Acting on this request, he said, he agreed to meet Saeed and other leaders of the United Jihad Council at a function in Pakistan.

The Meeting With Hafiz Saeed

In his affidavit, Malik described how Saeed organised a gathering of jihadist groups, where the former delivered a speech, urging terrorists to embrace peace. Quoting Islamic teachings, he said he pressed for reconciliation over violence, stressing that "if somebody offers you peace, purchase peace with him."

This meeting, however, became a flashpoint years later as it was portrayed as evidence of Malik's proximity to Pakistani terror groups. Malik, in his affidavit, called the development a "classic betrayal," insisting it was an officially sanctioned initiative that was later distorted for political purposes.

Prime Minister's Alleged Response

The most explosive portion of Malik's statement is his description of what followed upon his return to India. He claimed that after a debriefing with the IB, he was asked to brief the Prime Minister directly.

Malik said he met Mr Singh in the Capital that same evening, in the presence of then National Security Advisor M. K. Narayanan. During this meeting, he claimed, Singh personally thanked him for the effort, patience, and dedication he had shown in engaging with even the most hardline elements in Pakistan.

"When I returned to New Delhi from Pakistan, Special Director IB V K Joshi as part of the debriefing exercise, met me in the hotel and requested me to immediately brief the Prime Minister," Malik said.

"I met the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh the same evening where N K Narayan, National Security Advisor, was also present. I briefed him on my meetings and appraised him on the possibilities, where he conveyed his gratitude to me for my efforts, time, patience and dedication," he added.

On a photograph of Malik shaking hands with Mr Singh, the jailed terrorist said: "When I met Manmohan Singh as PM, without any hesitation he said, I consider you father of non-violent movement in Kashmir."

In his affidavit, Malik also mentioned at length about his encounters and meetings with several top political leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, IK Gujral and Rajesh Pilot.

"After my arrest in 1990, I was actively engaged by six consecutive dispensations under the leadership of Shri VP Singh, Shri ChandraShekhar, Shri PV Narsimha Rao, Shri HD Devagauda, Shri Inder Kumar Gujral, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee till Shri Manmohan Singh. Not only I was provided domestic platform to speak about the Kashmiri cause, but I was actively roped in time and again by the said governments in power and was actively persuaded to speak on international platforms," he said.

Malik's claims, if accurate, raise serious questions about the covert methods of India's peace outreach with Pakistan and the extent to which state institutions relied on deceptive and shady separatist leaders and terrorists like him in 2006. Most significantly, his assertion that a sitting Prime Minister of India expressed gratitude after a meeting with one of the world's most wanted terrorists could spark a political storm.

Malik is accused of killing four Indian Air Force officers in January 1990 in Srinagar. He is also accused of kidnapping former Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter Rubiya Saeed. The exiled community of Kashmiri Pandits have since years blamed Malik for the brutal ethnic cleansing and exodus of their community from their homeland since 1990.

For now, the affidavit stands as a startling intersection of peace diplomacy, intelligence strategy, and the dark shadow of terrorism - with Malik placing India's former Prime Minister directly in the frame of his controversial encounter with Saeed.