Witnesses Identify Yasin Malik As Main Shooter In Air Force Personnel Killings

Yasin Malik, the former Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) separatist leader, has faced a significant setback in the 1990 killing of four Air Force officials. Two key eyewitnesses testified in a Jammu Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, identifying Malik as the main shooter in the attack that killed four Air Force servicemen, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, and wounded 22 others.

One of the witnesses, who was cross-examined by Malik, even told Malik, "Except for your style of beard, you haven't changed much, and I have no difficulty recognising you as the main shooter."

The prime witness also identified three other accused, Showkat Bakshi, Nanna Ji and Javed Ahmad, as involved in the Sannat Nagar shootout.

Recounting the harrowing experience, the witness told the court that Nanna Ji had pointed an AK rifle at him, ready to fire.

"He wanted to spray bullets, but I changed my position and saved myself," the witness said.

Describing the chaotic scene, he explained how they managed to rush an injured official to the hospital.

"It was only the next day that we learnt four of the injured officials had succumbed to their injuries," the witness added, highlighting the traumatic aftermath of the attack.

Malik, who is currently serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, appeared in court via video conferencing.

The court has allowed the cross-examination of prime witnesses. CBI's Special Prosecutor SK Bhat was present during the hearing.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 29.

The case, which is being fast-tracked, has brought some closure to the families of the victims after 35 years.

The prosecution, led by SK Bhat, has presented strong evidence against Malik and other accused.

